Eden Hazard is recovering well from an ankle injury sustained in February, Belgium’s coach Robert Martinez has said.

The Real Madrid forward underwent surgery last month in Dallas, USA, and was set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the suspension of football due to the coronavirus crisis means he could still play some games this season.

“I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications,” Martinez told Belgian media on Sunday.

“Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none.

“We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak.

“Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon.”

The 29-year-old Belgian has endured a difficult first season in Spain, scoring only once in 15 appearances.

