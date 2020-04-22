Siphiwe Tshabalala’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has ruled out a return of his client to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 35-year old is a free agent since leaving Turkish club BB Erzurumspor last July. His supposed move to China in January fell through in the last minute as a result of the spread of the coronavirus and recent reports have pointed to a return to Amakhosi.

But the rumour has been dismissed.

Speaking to TEAMtalk media, the agent said: “No, we haven’t spoken to them, even before the COVID-19 lockdown there was no communication from Kaizer Chiefs.

“There’s no way that [talks] could start now, whatever that rumour is [about Tshabalala] it’s unfounded and not true.

“At the end of the day, one of the things that becomes very difficult [to comment on] is that if someone from inside [Chiefs] had internal discussions and someone is trying to be clever and let it out. It just hasn’t reached me or Shabba at the moment.

“If there is talk within the club about Shabba, it’s not reached us. From where I’m sitting I have not spoken to anyone at Chiefs.”

