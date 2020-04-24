Myanmar-based former Dynamos defender Victor Kamhuka believes a change of mindset by the current crop of players is the entry point for the return of glory days at the Harare giants.

The big defender won two of the four consecutive league titles won by DeMbare under record-breaking coach Kalisto Pasuwa between 2011 and 2014 but since then, fans of the Glamour Boys have watched in agony as FC Platinum and their bitter rivals CAPS United have had more to say in the title picture.

Kamhuka believes glory days can return at Dynamos, provided a different attitude by the current crop of players.

“It’s all up to the current players who are there now because during the time I played at Dynamos, we had one thing in common; which was winning and we supported each other such that if you were given the opportunity to play, you would do well and not want to disappoint your colleagues by spoiling the winning mentality. That mentality is what’s needed now,” explained Kamhuka.

He also revealed what made Pasuwa’s Dynamos unique and consequently successful.

“It was great I tell you (working under Pasuwa). The relationship he had with his players was unbelievable, you would want to play for him because of how he was towards you. Above all, he demanded a lot because he was and will always be a winner.”

For the ever-demanding DeMbare fans, Kamhuka had to this to say: “We did it before and we can do it again. Instead of discouraging the players and the technical team which is there, encourage them and give them all the support because you the supporters make it easier for the guys when you are behind them during games, so we need each other for glory days to return.”

