Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed the ‘secret formula’ to the success enjoyed by the Pretoria-based side since his arrival.

In a reign spanning seven years, the gaffer has delivered 9 titles at the club, in so doing cementing his place as on the best ever coaches in the South African top flight.

Mosimane painted a clear picture of his philosophy in an interview with IOL.

“I had to change few things and it was difficult for me to change names, but I had to do it. That’s what also happened at Sundowns when I got here. I had 10 games to save the team and thereafter we introduced changes,” he said.

“I bought 11 players. People said what’s new, Sundowns always do this. I didn’t worry about that. But I wanted to bring players that will fit into how I wanted to play. Johan Neeskens was playing the Barcelona way. You can play the Barcelona way but you must have Lionel Messi. You must have Luis Suarez and Neymar. So, I had to change the concept to fit with local football.”

He continued: “I also made sure that I keep the dressing room a little bit quiet. I worked more on the culture of winning. We don’t play for fun at Sundowns. We play to win. I wanted us to fight to win and respect the badge,” he said.

“It mustn’t be that flashy team that is showing off the cars we have, the kind of expensive clothes we wear. I spoke to them, I said football players are measured on what they do on the field of play. Secondary is what kind of shoes you are wearing. At the end of the day, it is about winning and results,” added the former Bafana Bafana coach.

