Bulawayo Chiefs have announced their squad for the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The selection includes a number of new faces such as 2010 Soccer Star of the Year Charles Sibanda who joined the side after leaving FC Platinum together with Keith Madera and Hagiazo Magaya.

The club also signed Billy Veremu on loan from Ngezi Platinum, Joe Nyabinde and Ben Nyahunzwi – both from Chicken Inn – and goalkeeper Alfred Chiname (Masvingo United).

Corey Black, formerly with Zim Leopards in Division One, Gift Gumbo (CIWU) and the Ghanaian pair of Samuel Adom and Michael Foli complete the list.

Chiefs also retained the services of goalkeeper David Bizabani, Malven Mkolo, Arthur Musiyiwa, Farawu Matara, Kundishora Chakanyuka, Hughe Chikosa, Lucky Ndlela among others.

Bulawayo Chiefs Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Bizibani, Alfred Chiname, Matripple Muleya.

Defenders: Malven Mkolo, Danny Millias, Gift Gumbo, Isaac Badu, Ben Nyahunzwi, Arthur Ndlovu, Felix Moyo, Pelius Sibanda, Malvin Hativagoni.

Midfielders: Arthur Musiyiwa, Desire Shumbanhete, Corey Eli Black, Shadreck Nyahwa, Joe Nyabinde, Samuel Adom, Lucky Ndlela, Hagiazo Desire Magaya, Keith Madera, Mthokozisi Msebe, Cedric Chinomona, Micheal Ndlovu, Edward Mareya.

Strikers: Farawu Matara, Billy Veremu, Mbonisi Ncube, Kundishora Chakanyuka, Hughe Chikosa, Charles Sibanda.

