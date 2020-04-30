Highlanders and Caps United are reportedly set to lose NetOne as their sponsor after the end of this coming season.

The telecoms giant has been sponsoring the two team for some time now and in 2019 the deal was extended by three years.

According to the Herald, NetOne now wants to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and due to the impact of the epidemic on their operations, they are no longer in a position to continue with their football sponsorship programmes.

Both Bosso and Makepekepe will be given enough notice for the termination of their partnership. The company will also part ways with Black Rhinos and Chapungu.

Meanwhile, Dynamos who were sponsored by NetOne until 2018 recently renewed their contract with sponsor Gold Leaf Tobacco.

