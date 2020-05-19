The government of Botswana has unveiled financial aid to the country’s top flight clubs and players to help them survival in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The novel pandemic has wrecked havoc in the world leaving many football clubs in Africa struggling to cope with the crisis financially.

Each team in the Botswana Premier League will receive P40 000 (US$3280) while players in the league will each get R2500 (US$203).

The league , just like all l the other ones in Africa, is currently on hold due to the measures put in place by respective governments to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

