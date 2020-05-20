Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi, who once regarded the country’s senior men national soccer team, the Warriors, as the “Warriors of Shame”, has been relieved of his duties in government.

The musician cum politician blasted the Knowledge Musona-captained troops after they lost 0-4 to the Democratic Republic of Congo to crash out of Africa’s greatest football showpiece, AFCON, in Egypt last year, describing their performance as ‘shameful.’

“Warriors of shame: after courting President ED to fundraise for the team, we are shocked & displeased by their dismal performance. It’s clear the coach is a spent force. Players are weak & helpless. It’s time for new players, new coach…of all teams ndombolo hit us the hardest,” he tweeted.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed the authenticity of the press release highlighting the decision to sack Mutodi.

