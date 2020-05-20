Stade de Reims and Zimbabwe international midfield ace Marshall Munetsi will tonight be on veteran South African broadcaster Robert Marawa’s ‘Marawa Sport Worldwide.’

The 23-year-old, who moved from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates to the Ligue 1 outfit last year, had a good debut season in French top division, which was prematurely ended due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Metro FM’s Beverly Maphangwa announced on her Twitter page that Munetsi will be on Marawa’s show tonight.

“He is only 23, extremely influential in his debut Ligue 1 season. @Marshall Munetsi has gone on to cement his name in France in an absolute gentle and unsung fashion. He hangs out with @robertmarawa tonight on Marawa Sport Show,” she wrote.

