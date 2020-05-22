The English Premier League has reportedly approved the proposed €300 million takeover deal of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is fronted by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The acquisition of the club has faced strong opposition from some quarters and doubts have been raised over the EPL approving the deal.

Bein Sports and Amnesty International wrote to the league’s chief executive Richard Masters last month, discouraging the takeover by the consortium.

But according to the Saudi state news channel, Al Ekhbariya, the takeover is now possible after the PIF passed EPL’s safe and proper persons’ test.

The broadcaster also said an announcement is expected to be made around 1 June.

فيديو | رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي تعطي الضوء الأخضر لإتمام صفقة الاستحواذ السعودي على نادي #نيوكاسل #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/7NdqQDFC8v — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 21, 2020

