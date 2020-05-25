Chicken Inn goalkeeper Pride Zendera says he is now a proud owner of a six-roomed house in Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Pelandaba West.

The 28-year old told the Chronicle that he started paying for the new home in 2015 using the savings from his salary and signing-on-fees.

“I made a first instalment of the residential stand in 2015 and the full payment was made later after the stands in the area were fully serviced in 2017,” he said.

“It called for a lot of sacrifices and in March 2018 that is when the building process started after I got my signing on fees from Chicken Inn FC. I added my winning bonuses and salaries to push the project to roof level.”

Zendera and his family – wife Isabel Ndlovu and three-year-old son, Keshawn – moved to the new house two weeks ago.

“My parents came to our aid time and again until we finished the project. We moved to our new home on May 11 and we were accompanied to the place by my parents.

“On the day of moving in, we held an all-night prayer giving thanks to the Almighty,” the keeper added.

