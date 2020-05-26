Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa returned to training at the Nigel Doughty Academy on Monday for the first time in more than two months.

The Zimbabwean fullback has yet to feature in a game this season after suffering a ruptured ACL on the eve of the campaign.

He started light training at the end of February, just two weeks before the English Championship was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Darikwa, 28, posted a picture on Instagram of himself running, while keeping a safe distance from teammate Matty Cash, and said: “Good to be back.”

The Warriors star could get more minutes on the field when the season resume.

The league is left with nine rounds and should Forest secure a promotion play-offs spot (position 3-6), the side will play a few more games, giving him a chance to fully wear off the rust ahead of next season.

Comments

comments