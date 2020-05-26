Knowledge Musona is reportedly edging closer to secure a permanent move from Belgian giants Anderlecht to KAS Eupen.

The Zimbabwean forward was transfer-listed by the Purple & White and according to Belgian outlet, Het Nieuwsblad, via Voetbal Primeur, the club is likely to charge a less transfer fee as they want to get rid of his heavy wages.

Musona is believed to be earning around €950,000 (US$ 1,1m) per year with a current market value estimated at €800,000 ($875,000).

And with limited game time since he arrived at the club in 2018, the 29-year has been deemed excess baggage.

He managed to impress during his short spell on loan at Eupen from January until March when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus, scoring twice in seven appearances. The Belgian top-flight out now wants to sign him on a permanent deal.

Eupen is not the only side interested in Musona. In South Africa, the attacker is linked to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

