Newly-promoted PSL club Cranborne Bullets will not host their home matches in Harare in the coming season after striking a deal with the Marondera Municipality to use Rudhaka Stadium as their home ground.

The army side had initially identified Lafarge in Mabvuku, but the owners of the venue took long to renovate the dilapidated facility.

Bullets chairman Douglas Gwite confirmed the news in an interview with the Herald.

He said: “The Marondera authorities have expressed interest in hosting us and we are willing to take our home games to the Mashonaland East capital.

“We will be meeting with the authorities at the end of this week to tie the loose ends.

“We would like to take the game out of Harare. We want to build our own fan base in the Mashonaland East community which has been starved of Premiership action for some time.”

Marondera last hosted top-flight football a couple of years ago.

The stadium, however, will have to undergo extensive renovation to be approved by the ZIFA First Instance Board.

Some of the areas needing upgrade are sitting bays, playing turf, ablution facilities, drainage system, doping, press, medical and change rooms.

