French star Kylian Mbappe has hailed Liverpool’s performance this season, describing them as a ‘machine’ amid transfer rumors linking him to the defending European champions.

Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly in hot pursuit of the 21-year-old PSG striker and his description of the Jurgen Klopp-coached side might see the Reds fans daring to dream.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League. They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy,” he told The Daily Mirror.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager,” he said.

Klopp has reportedly contacted Mbappe’s father to let know of his intentions to sign the 2018 World Cup winner but the Premier League log leaders might not have it easy in their fight with Madrid for him, as he is childhood fan of Los Blancos and many pundits insist they (Madrid) offer him a more realistic shot at the Balon d’or.

