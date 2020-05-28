Knowledge Musona’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that KAS Eupen are in talks with Anderlecht to sign the player on a permanent deal.

It was reported early in the week that the Warriors captain was edging closer to secure a permanent move to Eupen where he spent the past months on loan.

In an interview with KickOff.com, Makaab said: “They [Eupen] are in discussions with Anderlecht, but the key to the whole thing is if they can afford Knowledge Musona, that’s the key [issue].

“They haven’t spoken to us yet, we are in the process of engaging with them, Knowledge is not a youngster, he’s worked hard for where he is today.

“If Anderlecht doesn’t want him then they have to make it attractive for him to leave because he’s got two years left on his contract.”

Musona is believed to be earning around €950,000 (US$ 1,1m) per year with a current market value estimated at €800,000 ($875,000).

He has also been linked with a return to South Africa, but the agent says no team from that side has approached them so far.

Comments

comments