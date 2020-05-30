The South African government has authorized the resumption to training of proffesional sports teams in the wake of the country’s lockdown parameters being at level 3 starting Monday June 1.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed the development though highlighting that for now, its only training and no matches for contact professional sports.

“All sporting codes will be expected back at training,” Mthethwa said according to News24.

“Our athletes have not been in training and we do not want to have them out of shape forever. The process of training will ensue for both contact and non-contact sport.”

Should they wish to start training, professional sports teams have 14 days to approach government with the aim of being given the procedure measures they ought to take to ensure safety of their players.

