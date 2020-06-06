Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo is delighted with the progress the governing body is making in its debt-clearing exercise.

The Kamambo-led ZIFA board reportedly paid arrears amounting to about $8m, which is a massive development for the debt-ridden association.

ZIFA received $US700 000 from FIFA and US$200 000 from CAF and the administration has taken very little time to pay the organizations which they owe, including Pandari Lodges and Conference Centre, NSSA, ZIMRA, Sports and Recreation Commission, and Led Travel &Tours.

Kamambo, according to Star FM said: “Life has never been this good at ZIFA.”

Comments

comments