Dynamos have opened a docket at Mabelreign Police Station after thieves broke into their offices at National Sports Stadium and stole important documents, including some agreements between the Harare giants and their sponsors.

The club also lost laptop and desktop computers during the raid.

Dembare spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the news to the Sunday Mail saying: “We can confirm that there was a break-in at our offices housed in the National Sports Stadium.

“The club lost two laptops, some desktop computers and some very important documents on our commercialisation drive. We don’t know what the motive was and we have reported the case at Mabelreign Police Station.”

Some of the stolen documents include agreements between the club and their principal sponsors, Gold Leaf Tobacco, on the commercialisation drive that has seen the club launch the sale of supporters’ shirts countrywide.

