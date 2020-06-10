Tinotenda Kadewere has expressed his gratitude to his former club, Le Havre, as he starts a new journey at top-flight club Lyon.

The Warriors international attended his first training at Les Gones on Tuesday after arriving in the city of Lyon on the previous day.

He had spent two seasons at Le Havre where he managed to break a couple of club records and also won the Ligue 2 golden boot.

Posting on his Instagram, the striker said: “My new adventure with Olympique Lyonnais started yesterday. The opportunity for me to once again thank my former club, Le Havre [sic].

“Thank you for welcoming me into your family and making me the player I am today. Thank you to all the people who have helped me – managers, technical and medical staff, administrative staff, teammates and of course, supporters.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

“Your advice and all the moments spent together will help me take this new step in my career. Le Havre will remain my city and Stade Océane my home. I will come back you see whenever I can. I will never forget you [sic].”

Kadewere is expected to be officially presented by Lyon this afternoon.

Comments

comments