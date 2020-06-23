Former Zimbabwe international Costa Nhamoinesu has castigated the racial behavior shown by his club Sparta Prague’s fans in their Czech Cup semi-final clash with Viktoria Plzeň last Wednesday.

Sparta fans directed monkey chants at Plzeň players, Congolese Joel Ngandu Kayamba and Frenchman Jean-David Beauguel during the game which they (Sparta) won 2-1 to progress to the final but the dreadlocked defender was not happy with the supporters of his side’s behavior at a time when the world is condemning racial injustice through the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

“Good feeling to progress to Cup Final, but sad to hear monkey chants during the game. Sport has no color #onesport #onepeople. We are all human beings!! #NoToRacism… Let’s create a better future for the younger generation and enjoy the beautiful game,” the 35-year-old wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

The real @ACSparta_CZ …… family is against racism. It’s The Club that has taken positive initiatives in the Czech League against racism. The real @ACSparta_CZ fans are passionate about soccer…” he added.

