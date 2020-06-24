Marvelous Nakamba is again starting on the bench as Aston Villa face Newcastle away at St James Park.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is yet to start in first XI since the season restart. However, he has featured as a second half substitute in all the two games that have been played when the campign returned.

Kick-off for today’s encounter is at 7 pm Zim/CAT. SuperSport TV will bring the game live.

Line-up for today’s games starting at 7 pm:

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka; Manquillo, Fernández, Lascelles, Rose; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Almirón, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, Trézéguet; Samatta.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Sheffield United XI: Moore; Basham, Jagielka, Robinson; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McGoldrick.

Norwich XI: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Tettey, McLean, Rupp; Duda, Hernández, Drmić.

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Gomes, Davies, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Boly, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Jota.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Stacey, S. Cook, Aké, Smith; Billing, L. Cook, Lerma; Brooks, Stanislas, C. Wilson.

