Moldova-based Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu has a lauched a donations campaign to aid the underprivileged in Zimbabwe.

The 25-year-old Sheriff Tiraspol defender, who is also the Warriors vice captain, made known of his intentions to help the less fortunate on microblogging site Twitter.

“I trust and hope everyone is okay and well in these difficult & strange times, we’re officially grateful and happy to announce that we will be having our non profit organisation that will be officially up and running in the coming weeks.

I’d like to take this opportunity to talk a little more on what our organisation stands for and will be doing. We will be providing a variety of items for people mainly in Zimbabwe.

To be given select items provided and donated by people and other organisations to help in different areas of life wether that’s food, clothing, sanitary or other items to help with everyday living and more.

This has been something I have been waiting to do for a long time and I’m extremely happy that now things have been put into place, I can only try and do my best and my part to help all generations in Zimbabwe,” he wrote.

