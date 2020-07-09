Marshall Munetsi and Tinotenda Kadewere who are the only two Zimbabwean players in the French Ligue 1 will come against each for the first time when their teams date during the match-day 12 of the 2020/21 season.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) released the fixtures of the coming campaign on Thursday, and Munetsi’ Stade de Reims will travel to the Groupama Stadium to play Kadewere’s Olympique Lyonnais on the weekend of 27-29 November.

That will happen after the campaign kicked off on 22 August with Reims travelling to Monaco on match-day one while Lyon start with a trip to Montpellier.

The Montpellier-Lyon match, however, will be postponed should Les Gones reach the final of the revamped Uefa Champions League competition in Lisbon.

The side is still in the European competition and will play Juventus in the second leg of the last 16 round on the 7/8th August.

