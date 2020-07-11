Czech Republic-based former Zimbabwe international Costa Nhamoinesu has attained a Diploma in Sports Management.

The dreadlocked defender, who was recently honored by Sparta Prague after making his 200th appearance for the club, competed the one-year diploma at Johan Cryff Institute.

“Costa has completed his one-year studies at the John Cruyff Institute by defending his diploma thesis in recent days! Congratulations @costyy26 , it is clear that you will be ready for life after an active career!” posted the club on Twitter.

Comments

comments