Sparta Prague has honoured Costa Nhamoinesu after the Zimbabwean defender made his 200th appearance for the club.

The 34-year old was presented with a special jersey after the team’s 3-0 victory over Jablonec on Sunday.

Nhamoinesu, however, did not feature in that game but achieved the milestone in the previous match that also marked the team’s Czech Cup triumph.

Posting on Twitter, Sparta said: “200 matches for Sparta. The man, the legend… COSTA!!!”

