The South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) is reportedly considering cancelling the 2019/20 season.

The football authorities in the south of Limpopo have been on the colliding course over the restart of the campaign with the country’s FA (Safa) rejecting PSL’s proposed July 18 date for the resumption of action.

Safa ruled last week that the season can only return in the first week of August, but the league is yet to agree on that.

According to the City Press newspaper, as cited by Goal, the chances of getting the 2019/20 campaign back are becoming slim.

“Consider the season over. What’s left is for us to outline the way forward regarding the championship and relegation,” said an unnamed official.

A club boss was also quoted by the newspaper, saying the majority of stakeholders have called for the season to be declared null and void.

“The information we got is that the board of governors [meeting] will possibly take place late next week because it sounds like discussions with the sponsors are not easy and will be prolonged,” said the club boss.

“Most club bosses are of the view that we should call the season null and void without declaring any winners or losers. The issue now is to deal with any legal issues which might arise.”

