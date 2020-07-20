Thembinkosi Lorch needs no introduction in African football.

Maybe people need a reminder of who he is, not an introduction.

He is the Bafana Bafana star whose sucker punch knocked hosts Egypt out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cairo.

He is the reigning ABSA Premiership Player -of-the Year.

He is also one of the highest earners in the South African top-flight and there is even a hit song named after him in Mzansi.

Lorch is perhaps the perfect candidate for a mega European move considering his exploits in the ABSA Premiership for Orlando Pirates.

His Player-of-the Year predecessors; Lebogang Manyama (2017) and Percy Tau (2018) both secured moves to Europe after scooping the accolade and Lorch was expected to follow suit.

That did not happen.

Instead, at a time when Lorch was expected to step on European soil, Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Nyasha Munetsi did- when French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims snapped him just before the AFCON 2019 finals.

Lorch’s confession that Watching Munetsi playing in France hurts him was expectedly interpreted differently but what it simply means is that being a bigwig isn’t everything in football.

To substantiate that, Munetsi made just 28 league appearances in the two years that he was at Orlando Pirates after returning from a loan spell at Baroka and on some of those, he played as a makeshift central defender, but he stil atrracted interest from a French top-flight club.

