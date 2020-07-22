Fifa has permitted the South African Football Association (SAFA) to extend the 2019/20 season beyond August 31.

The Absa Premiership campaign had been scheduled to restart on July 18 and finish before the end of August, but disagreements between SAFA and the PSL have caused a further delay.

The FA rejected the league’s proposal, setting the first week of August as the most appropriate period for the resumption.

The new dates would see the season end in September and affect the local transfer window dates for Fifa’s Transfer Management System (TMS).

Fifa has now allowed them to make the adjustments without getting any effects from that.

A statement released by SAFA reads: “The world football governing body, FIFA has written to the South African Football Association [SAFA] advising them that they can extend the completion of the current Premier Soccer League season in terms of the Transfer Management System [TMS].

“In the same context, FIFA has given SAFA the mandate to amend the start of the next PSL season [2020/2021] and this may require the Association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.”

