The fate of Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe’s Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor will be decided this tomorrow.

Malatyaspor’s status in the Turkish top-flight is hanging by a thread with one game left in the 2019-20 season.

They are withering in 16th possition on the 18-team table after their 0–3 loss to fellow strugglers Rizespor on last Sunday.

Hikmet Karaman’s charges face 9th-placed Gaziantep tomorrow night knowing if they don’t win, thet will be relegated to the TFF, the Turkish second tier division.

Worringly, even a win for Malatyaspor will not guarantee them survival as they can also go down despite victory, if Rizespor draw or win against Fenerbahce.

