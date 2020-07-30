Teenage Hadebe has been linked with a big move from Yeni Malatyaspor, following the club’s relegation from the Turkish top-flight.

The defender was one of the outstanding players in the team, and according to several reports in Turkey, he has attracted interest from Besiktas.

The interested club’s coach Sergen Yalçın is said to have identified the 24-year old as an alternative to his top target Welinton of Alanyaspor.

Another Turkish giant Trabzonspor has also been linked with the Warriors star.

Meanwhile, Hadebe’s agent Gibson Mahachi was quoted in the media saying any move by the central defender right now would be premature, as he had not yet fully settled into the European game.

He joined Malatyaspor in June last year from Kaizer Chiefs.

