Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari has described Marshall Munetsi as a great listener and likened him to fellow senior team-mates in the national squad – Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

In an interview with B-Metro, Mwaruwari, a former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker, said: “Each and every time, I talk to these boys I must say, I like Munetsi’s work ethic. Just like Musona and Billiat, Munetsi is a hard worker.

“Actually, these boys are great listeners and the fact that they have so much respect for me has been driving me to grant them ideal guidance on the demands and challenges of playing football at the highest level.”

Munetsi plays for Stade de Reims in the French Ligue 1 while Billiat and Musona are attached at Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and KAS Eupen in Belgium respectively.

Comments

comments