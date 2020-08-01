Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has made a decision on his future and will stay at Aston Villa for the 2020/21 season, Soccer24 has established.

The 26-year-old’s future at the Birmingham side has been a subject of debate over the past few days since they escaped relegation from the Premier League with a 1-1 stalemate at West Ham on the last day.

He lost his place in Dean Smith’s team towards the end of the season and started in only one game after the Covid-19 enforced break, a situation which has not been helped by the dismissal of the Sporting Director who presided over his transfer from Club Brugge last year, for “bad transfer decisions.”

A source close to the midfielder, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed to Soccer24 that he (Nakamba) is going to be Aston Villa next season.

“He said he is going to stay. He is happy at Villa and the United Kingdom is like home to him, so he will be there next seaon” the source said.

Nakamba in under contract at Villa Park until June 2024.

