The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed the venue and format change for the 2019/20 Champions League semifinals and final following the withdrawal of Cameroon as hosts last month.

The games were scheduled to take place at one central location in a one-legged format with Al Ahly (Egypt) meeting Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) while Zamalek (Egypt) take on Raja Casablanca (Morocco) in the last-four round.

According to information released by Caf on Monday, the semifinals will now be played on a home and away basis with the first leg matches to be played on 25 & 26 September 2020 in Morocco while the second leg matches will be played on 2 & 3 October 2020 in Egypt.

The one-off final will happen at a neutral venue on 16 or 17 October 2020, and the football body has invited bids from member associations, excluding Egypt and Morocco, for the hosting rights. The deadline for bid submission is 17 August 2020.

Caf adds that should two teams from the same FA reach the final, the encounter will be played in that country.

