Turkish club Trabzonspor now wants to sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan this summer after initially expressing interest to take him on a permanent deal.

The Zimbabwean joined Aston Villa last year and despite getting a decent share of minutes on the field in his debut season, he was linked with a move away.

Reports emerged in April that the Turkish side had targeted to snap him up on a bargain price if Villa get relegated from the top-flight.

But after the EPL club survived the chop, a permanent move became expensive for Trabzonspor who now wants to sign Nakamba on a temporary basis, according to Turkish outlet, Fotomac.

However, that move will depend on coach Dean Smith if he is interested in letting the midfielder go.

It’s also understood that the player is happy at Villa and has no intention to leave.

Comments

comments