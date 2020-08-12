Tinotenda Kadewere is in mourning after the death of his brother Prince this morning.

The cause of his demise is still unknown at this time.

Prince was a football coach and recently worked with Division One club Beta XI. He took the team from Division Two but was fired at the end of last season when his side spent the whole campaign fighting to survive relegation.

Prince and Tinotenda, together with the other brothers – Prosper and Pardon – were working on reviving their late father’s football academy – Highfield Youth Academy – which had closed in 2017 due to financial constraints.

His death comes at a time Tino is preparing for his debut season in the French Ligue 1. The striker featured in some pre-season friendly games with the team.

