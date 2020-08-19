The Confederation of African Football has announced the Afcon Qualifiers will resume in November this year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors were supposed to play Algeria in back-to-back encounters of Matchday 3 and 4 of Group H in March.

According to information shared by Zifa, Zimbabwe is now set to travel to North Africa during the November international break that will start on the 9th. The national team will play the return fixture at home a few days later before the 17th of the same month.

The qualifying campaign will end in 2021 with the Warriors facing Zambia and Botswana during the week of 9-17 March.

The final tournament will be held in January 2022 in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the World Cup qualifying campaign is now set to start in June.

Here is fixture schedule of both Afcon and World Cup qualifiers:

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.