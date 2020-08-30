Warriors winger Khama Billiat is back in the Kaizer Chiefs starting eleven for the crucial clash with Bidvest Wits this afternoon.

Here is the confirmed team news;

Kaizer Chiefs: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Parker ©, Baccus, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković

Bidvest Wits: Goss; Hlanti, Gordinho, Hlatshwayo, Macheke, Alexander, Mathebula, Nange, Hotto, Dzvukamanja, Macuphu.

Kick off is 15:30 live on SuperSport 4.

Comments

comments