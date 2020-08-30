Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi had to be replaced in Stade de Reims’ second game of the 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season against Lille in what appeared to be a knee injury.
Reims conceded just a minute after the Zimbabwean was taken off and eventually lost the game 0-1.
There was a lengthy stoppage in play in the first half as Munetsi received treatment and was eventually replaced on the half hour mark.
The injury will be a blow for the former Orlando Pirates man, who was in form and also started in the season opener against Monaco.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.