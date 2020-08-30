Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi had to be replaced in Stade de Reims’ second game of the 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season against Lille in what appeared to be a knee injury.

Reims conceded just a minute after the Zimbabwean was taken off and eventually lost the game 0-1.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play in the first half as Munetsi received treatment and was eventually replaced on the half hour mark.

The injury will be a blow for the former Orlando Pirates man, who was in form and also started in the season opener against Monaco.

