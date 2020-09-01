Dutch winger Memphis Depay has committed his future to Olympique Lyon amid reports that he is on the Barcelona radar.

The 26-year-old, who is the Les Gones’ captain, is reportedly wanted by his fellow Dutchman and new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who sees him as a potential replacement for unwanted Luis Suarez.

Some reports have in fact indicated that the former Manchester United winger said he wants to leave Lyon, claims he has rubbished.

“I never said I wanted to leave,” he told reporters while on national duty with the Netherlands.

“When I say something, it is often misinterpreted. I still have a year left on my contract, I’m the captain and we have a good team. We have shown it. I feel good about myself and also about my goals and I have expressed that too,’ he added.

