Reports from South Africa indicate that Kaizer Chiefs will sack coach Ernst Middendorp in the next few weeks and have already identified his replacement.

The 61-year-old German mentor failed to deliver the ABSA Premiership title to Naturena despite Amakhosi leading the race for 28 of the 30 round fixtures, a disaster which is said to have irked the club officials.

According to Goal.com, former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt, who has four league titles under his belt, will be the next Kaizer Chiefs coach.

Hunt is on the market after the Wits franchise was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in June.

The publication also claims that Hunt was contacted by Chiefs’ arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on the possibility of taking over there but he prefers Amakhosi.

