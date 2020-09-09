Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp with immediate effect.

The development follows after the German gaffer failed to win the league title after spending the bigger part of the campaign leading on top. The club hierarchy was not happy with how they stumbled in the latter stages of the title race.

Chiefs had a twelve point-lead at some point and the inconsistency after returning from the coronavirus break saw the team picking two wins from eight games to finish in second, behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

He had a year left on his contract after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal in December 2018.

Breaking News! After reviews conducted by Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club’s management, Amakhosi have decided to part ways with coach Ernst Middendorp with immediate effect. More info: https://t.co/sRm2btaIq5#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/244o67kl7W — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 9, 2020

Gavin Hunt, who is on the market after the Bidvest Wits franchise was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in June, is the favourite to take over from Middendorp.

