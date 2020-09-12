Tendayi Darikwa is not included in Nottingham Forest’s playing squad for the English Championship match against QPR at 4 pm.

The defender hasn’t played in a competitive match since picking up a knee injury over a year ago. He recovered a few months ago and sat out on the bench in some games in the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The Zimbabwean missed the team’s EFL Cup clash against Barnsley last week.

In League One, Macauley Bonne is starting again as Charlton Athletic face Crewe Alexandra in their season opener.

The striker has featured in the pre-season friendlies and was on target in the team’s 3-1 victory against Swindon Town in the EFL Cup last weekend.

Kick-off is at 4 pm.

