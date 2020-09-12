Marshall Munetsi is available for Stade de Reims’ away clash at Angers on Sunday.

The midfielder picked a knee injury during the 1-0 defeat to Lille in the previous round and was unable to finish that game. He managed to recover on time and has been included in the squad that will play tomorrow.

Should the Warriors star feature in the match, it will be his third successive appearance since the start of the Ligue 1 season last month.

Kick-off is 3 pm CAT.

Here is Stade de Reims 20-man squad for the game.

Rajkovic, Faes, Konan, Chavelerin, Kutesa, Zeneli, Dia, Berisha, MUNETSI, Diouf, Donis, Horby, Dingome, Mbuku, Cassama, Cafaro, Toure, De Smet, Maresic, Foket.

