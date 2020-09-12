Warriors midfielder Marshal Munetsi, through his Marshall Munetsi Foundation, extended his hand to the needy in Mabvuku by donating food hampers on Saturday.

The hampers were donated in Mabvuku, Tafara and Caledonia through Munetsi’s church, Glory to Glory Mercy Ministries.

The State de Reims midfielder grew up in Mabvuku and cut his football teeth at a club called Ali Sundowns before moving to South Africa as a 19-year-old.

The recipients of the food hampers included vulnerable orphans, widows, the elderly and other needy members of the Mabvuku community.

