Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Kadewere has been named in Lyon’s starting line up to face Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash this evening.

Kadewere will lead Lyon’s attack line and it will be his first starting line appearance after coming on from the bench in Les Gones’ previous match against Bordeaux.

Kick off is 21:00 and here is the team picked by coach Rudi Garcia.

