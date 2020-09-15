Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Kadewere has been named in Lyon’s starting line up to face Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash this evening.
Kadewere will lead Lyon’s attack line and it will be his first starting line appearance after coming on from the bench in Les Gones’ previous match against Bordeaux.
Kick off is 21:00 and here is the team picked by coach Rudi Garcia.
Here’s tonight’s team for #MHSCOL! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/OxcBEJs9jR
— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 15, 2020
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.