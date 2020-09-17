Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi is set to make his Europa League debut when they face Swiss side Servette in the second round qualify stage tonight.

The 24-year-old shrugged off an injury to appear in Reims’ league game over the weekend; a 0-1 defeat to Angers.

This is Munetsi’s second season at Reims, after joining them from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates before last year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Kick off for the the clash is 20:45.

Comments

comments