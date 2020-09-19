Charlton Athletic have turned down an offer for Macauley Bonne, saying the Zimbabwean striker is not for sale.

QPR made a bid earlier in the week, and after it was rejected, the Championship club has come back with a second offer.

Charlton are under a transfer embargo as their ownership situation wrangles on, and that is why they can’t release Bonne.

“People are taking liberties with their offers,” coach Lee Bowyer told London News Online. “They are silly offers which we wouldn’t entertain.

“The offers come to Steve (Gallen, director of football) and then it goes to the directors. The directors have said they (Bonne and Alfie Doughty) are not for sale. We bought Macauley as a project and so far he is developing well.

“If we hadn’t done a good job with him, there wouldn’t be any interest in him.”

Bowyer added that the only way they will sell Bonne is if his club receives a big offer.

“I took him off at half-time against West Ham because we’ve got a league game on Saturday and he’s our main striker at the moment.

“For us as a club, why would we sell Macauley now? Unless it was some crazy offer, then we wouldn’t sell Macauley. It would be tough to replace him. So it doesn’t make sense,” he added.

