Knowledge Musona scored his first goal of the 2020/21 season, netting in against Antwerp on Sunday.

The Warriors skipper found the back of the net in the 53rd minute after Smail Prevljak had opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time. He started in the game and played until the hour mark as a defensive midfielder.

The 30-year old had seen little action in front of the goal this term after coach Beñat San José shifted him to the midfield.

The goal sees Musona ending a seven-month scoring drought. His last strike came in February against Mouscron during his first loan spell at Eupen.

