Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of three more players ahead of the new season.

The South African champions have added Gift Motupa, Haashim Domingo and Ricardo Goss who were all playing for Bidvest Wits.

The trio signed five-year contracts with the club.

Other latest arrivals at Sundowns include Peter Shalulile, who won the PSL’s Golden Boot last term, and Mothobi Mvala from Highlands Park.

Luvuyo Phewa from Real Kings and former Black Leopards midfielder Lesedi Kapinga complete the list while Aubrey Modiba is on his way in after leaving city rivals SuperSport United at the end of the previous season.

